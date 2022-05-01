From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal Government at the weekend began the disbursement of N40,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to poor and vulnerable households as part of its Household Uplifting Programme in Edo.

The disbursement started in four wards of Oredo with Owan East, Igueben, Esan West, Etsako Central and Ovia South West as benefitting local government areas of the programme in the state.

The Head of Unit, Edo Household Uplifting Programme, Flora Bossey said the payment was for eight months arrears owed the households for the year 2020 to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

She said the disbursement which began in December 2019 after the disbursement of N5,000 each for four months stopped due to some issues that came up.

“The issues have been resolved and disbursement has commenced today.

According to her, A total number of 11, 272 vulnerable households have been selected to benefit from the programme in Edo.

She, however, disclosed that the disbursement for the year 2021 would commence immediately.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen thanked the federal government for the empowerment which they said would go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

Mrs Felicia Osadiaye, a wood seller with seven children said” I sincerely thank the government for the privilege to be part of this Programme.

” The proceed from my business is what we all depend on in my household. I will add this money to the business to expand it,” Osadiaye said

Also Mrs Caroline Obamedo, an ice cream producer who also thanked the federal government for the gesture, said the money would enable her buy a bag of sugar and flavor for her ice cream production.