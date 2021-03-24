From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Federal government, as part of efforts to tackle poverty in the country‎, yesterday commenced the disbursement of N68 million grant to 3,400 rural women in Edo State.

‎Disbursing the N20,000 grant to some of the beneficiaries in Benin City, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, urged them not to see the money as their own share of the national cake but to boost their trade and income.

The Minister who was represented by Director, Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, said the gesture was introduced last year to help the women in the social inclusion agenda of president Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

She said the federal government has paid more attention to addressing the plight of the poor and vulnerable despite glaring revenue challenges, discloing that one million households across the country have benefited from its social Investment Programme.

“The programme was designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas.

“Our target in Edo is to disburse the grant to 3,400 beneficiaries across the local governments of the state. The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries”, she said.

In her comment, Wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki, who was represented by wife of the Deputy Governor, Mariam Shaibu, lauded Buhari for his commitment to grassroots empowerment through social intervention programme.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Deborah Onaluwa, commended the federal government for the grant and pledged that they will use the money to boost their business.