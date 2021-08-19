From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has begun the process to recover $4 billion owed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by International Oil Companies (IOCs), Minister of Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio said.

The minister who made the disclosure at the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team, on Thursday, also sets the 2022 target for the completion of the East-West Road, adding that the Buhari administration prioritises the completion of the project by setting other smaller projects in the region.

He confirmed that the forensic audit report of the NDDC has been completed and would be submitted to President Buhari at his convenience.

Akpabio also said the commission debts profile to contractors stood at about N3 trillion, noting however that not all contracts awarded with costs can be regarded as debt.

According to him, the over N600 billion of emergency contracts that had been awarded had not been implemented and cannot be regarded as NDDC debt.

‘All the international oil companies are owing and efforts are ongoing to recoup the money,’ he said but declined to provide details before the submission of the forensic report to President Buhari.

The NDDC was established in 2000 to develop the oil-rich Niger Delta region in southern Nigeria.

Speaking more on the completion of the East-West Road in 2022 which was started 16 years ago, Akpabio stated that in the 2021 appropriation, the NDDC diverted N10 billion from other projects to execute the East-West road in view of its critical importance to the people of the region.

He said N7 billion has so far been released out of the N10 billion adding that over N75 billion would be required to complete lots 1-4 of the road project.

He revealed that he had written to President Muhammadu Buhari to include the project in Sukuk Fund so that it can be ready for commissioning during the lifespan of the present administration. He added that about N45 billion is needed to complete the road project.

In 2019 and 2020, Akpabio disclosed that N11 billion and N4 billion were released to fund the project.

Akpabio listed other projects executed by the ministry to include 18 inter-state roads, 109 intra-cities roads and about 500,000 units of houses since assuming office as minister.

He put the debt profile of NDDC established in June 2000 to over N3 trillion, regretting that no significant project executed by the Commission matched that figure.

He explained that it was in a bid to unearth where the huge sums of money given to the NDDC have been utilised that led to the commissioning of the forensic audit.

He said the government aims to use the forensic audit report to correct all the ills of the past in the Niger Delta region disclosing that stating the time has come for the Amnesty programme to end in order for the people to get a better deal instead of the peanuts ex-agitators are being paid.

‘I haven’t seen any major thing that has touched the lives of the people in the region done by the NDDC. We are still searching for the project they have done. The money given to the NDDC has not been utilised well. The major agent of intervention, the NDDC failed, that has been the problem,’ the minister said appealing to the Federal Government to include funding of the East-West road project in the Sukuk Fund.

‘We (NDDC) have a commitment in the excess of N3 trillion. The forensic audit will clarify these things. NDDC is still being owed over $4 billion by all the International Oil Companies (IOCs) as part of their 3% contribution to NDDC and the Federal Government is also owing to the NDDC but there are plans to work out plans to recover these monies,’ he said.

Speaking on the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (2021) and the controversial 3% to oil-producing communities, Akpabio while thanking President Buhari for his commitment to developing the Niger Delta region, said: ‘I thanked Mr President for the Petroleum Industry Act (2021). It is a major step in the right direction. This is the first time that the host community is having a percentage. Now the government is looking at the host community directly. This is a leap forward and we must thank Mr President for this.’