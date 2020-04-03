Agu Dawn, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the disinfestation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to guarantee a safe and healthy environment for residents.

Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar at the launch of the National Decontamination and Disinfestation of FCT at the Federal Fire Service (FFS) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, said the exercise would be extended to other states.

He noted that the exercise was a collaborative effort between the ministries of Environment and Interior, aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The minister said the FFS had the trucks that would be used to decontaminate the FCT, while Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), an agency under the Ministry of Environment had the expertise that would mix the chemicals according to the United Nations specifications for the disinfection of the country.

He said the exercise would capture all danger-prone zones, saying the immediate areas to decontaminated are motor-parks, markets and government offices.

Abubakar said the exercise would be extended to residential areas after the decontamination of high-risk areas,and enjoined the public to cooperate with officers on duty and to abide by the rules and regulations on the fight against COVID-19.

Acting registrar of EHORECON, Dr. Yakubu Baba, assured that the chemicals was not harmful to health, adding that it was approved by the United Nations and certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He revealed that the council had earlier conducted the mapping of high-risk areas for the decontamination, stating that the chemical was user-friendly and also safe for the environment.

Comptroller general of FFS, Ibrahim Liman, noted that the service had been preparing for the fumigation in the past three weeks, assuring that FFS would do its best to guarantee a safe environment for Nigerians.