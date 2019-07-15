Fred Itua, Abuja

Director–General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, has revealed that some reforms recently championed by the Federal Government in the civil service, are being implemented.

BPSR Spokesman, Aliyu Umar, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said when the reforms are fully implemented, they will eliminate some of the current bottlenecks in the civil service.

He said: “We have already installed a new pay regime in the public service, structured the alignment of ministries thereby reducing the number of ministries…”

He revealed that the Bureau has also facilitated the institutionalisation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, restructuring of the Niger-Delta Development Commission and offered consultancy support for the development of Governance and Operational Guidelines for the Solid Minerals Development Fund.

“We have designed a new structure and management framework for the Atomic Energy Commission, and also deployed first electronic FoI portal in Nigeria. We also carrying out institutional assessment and review of the Police Service Commission, UBEC, the Police Complaint and Rapid Response Unit and National Human Rights Commission.”

He further disclosed that Bureau also conducted study on governance constraints and bottlenecks to service delivery in Nigeria at the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, National Identity Management Commission, Federal Road Safety Commission, whereby the outcomes of this study are now being implemented by the four selected and other relevant government agencies.

“At the moment, BPSR is working with the Vice-President’s office, to identify and implement recommendations in Federal Government White Paper on the rationalisation of Government Agencies and Parastatals.

“We are carrying out a study on FoI in Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Code of Conduct Bureau, among others.

Equally, we’re developing a robust Monitoring & Evaluation System for ministries, departments and agencies.”