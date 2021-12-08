From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has begun the implementation of the National livestock transformation Plan( (NLTP) expected to halt dairy importation of milk and yoghurt, and address other challenges besetting the country’s livestock development.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, in a statement yesterday by a Principal Officer in the ministry, Juliet Okeh, disclosed this in a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Agriculture across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT and other stakeholders on the State Level Project Socialisation on Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Represented by the Director, Animal Husbandry Services Department in the Ministry, Winnie Lai-Solarin, he stated that the L-PRES programme, “is a project to support the actualisation of the NLTP is targeted at addressing the age-long low investment profile in the sub-sector to improve livestock productivity, resilience, and commercialisation of selected value chains, as well as strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to crisis or emergency.”

The minister eaffirmed that the L-PRES project would facilitate the achievement of food security, reduce incessant conflict between farmers and herdsmen and cushion the effect of a COVID-19 Pandemic on the livestock industry in alignment with Government strategies and policies including, the Promotion of Climate smart livestock production and Productivity, Expansion of Rural economy for employment and income generation, Promotion of exports and reduction in the importation of livestock and livestock products, and Involvement empowerment of women, Youth, and Vulnerable people.

According to him, “it is glaring with the current priorities in the World’s food supply systems, that the next issues of focus will be animal protein supply chains and its nexus with global welfare and security.

“Nations’ ability to provide good quality and affordable animal proteins has not only been linked with their pecuniary status, it has been confirmed to have direct relationship with human capital development and intellectual quotient.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .