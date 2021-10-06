The Federal Government says it has began the pilot implementation of new retirement age for teachers.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved 65 years or 40 years of service for teacher’s retirement age.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, while marking the 2021 World Teachers Day.

The 2021 edition of the celebration has the theme: “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”.

Buhari at the 2020 World Teachers Day Celebration approved incentives for teachers.

Buhari said that the ministry had also commenced education officers’ guidelines to ensure seamless implementation.

He said that this had been negotiated and an outstanding salaries of affected teachers would soon be paid before December.

“The 2020 World Teachers Day in Nigeria was phenomenal as all that is needed to invigorate and revitalise the teaching profession was packaged and the minister of education was mandated to implement it accordingly.

“I am not going to recount the entire components for implementation; however, the Federal Ministry of Education has commenced the pilot implementation of the increase in retirement age to 65 or 40 years of service for teachers.

“I know that for teachers to effectively be at the heart of education recovery, there is need for continuous re-tooling.

“Teachers and all those connected with teaching and learning will henceforth undergo annual training on modern techniques of teaching and learning.

“This will include digital literacy trainings in pedagogy, Information and Communication Technology and others, he said.

He said that education parastatals and other non-governmental organisations would partner with the government to achieve this feat. He, therefore, promised collaboration with the defence ministry to ensure the protection of children in schools across the country.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the pronouncement of Buhari at the 2020 celebration was a huge milestone to guide the repositioning and revitalisation of the profession.

Adamu, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Sonny Echono said that in an effort fast track the implementation, the ministry constituted a national implementation committee, which submitted resolutions for implementation.

“The ministry will liaise with the 36 states ministry of education, including the FCT Education Board, to identify respective course of study required by each state and the award of N150, 000 is proposed for undergraduates and N100,000 only to NCE students

“Beneficiaries must attend public institutions only and sign a bond to serve their state for five years on graduation.

“The fund will be sourced from UBEC, TETFund and managed by the Federal Scholarship Board and sponsorship to at least one refresher training per annum,” he said.

Adamu called on Nigerian teachers to continue to support the government to shape the future of the education sector and the country at large.

The event witnessed the presentation of President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award to outstanding teachers and schools across the country.

The awards are classified into different categories such as the 2021 best teachers in public, private schools, best public and private schools and best school administration.

Among the awardees are Mrs Bridget Nwabueze, as best teacher in public schools, Mr Samuel Ogunleye as the best teacher in private school and the best public schools is Bolade Junior Grammer School, Oshodi .

Also, the best private school in the country goes to Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi, Ondo State, while the best school administrator is Mr Nuhu Musa from the Federal Capital Territory.

The event also witnessed parade from teachers in the 36 states of the federation including the FCT, with FCT teachers winning the award.

