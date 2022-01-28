“This is pursuant to the Second Schedule of the Marriage Act, Cap 6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the approved Legal Notices vide Federal Government Official Gazette Nos. 55, 56, 59, 60, 61 & 62, Volume 108 of 2021,” it added.

The notice also states that these inspection exercises and services attracts payment of fees that are mandatory for organisations and public places of worship who do apply for such services.

“For more information on the payment process public places of worship and companies are directed to log on to the Ministry’s website on www.ecitiz.interior.gov.ng for payment.

“For further enquiries: Please call the ministry’s e-citibiz contact centre on 07000099999(operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

“The call Centre can also be contacted during weekdays and weekends via: [email protected] ,ng.”

NAN reports that Expatriate Quota is granted for an initial period of three years.

It can however be renewed for further periods of two years each subject to a cap of 10 years within which time the relevant skills comprised in the position ought to have been transferred to qualified Nigerian Understudies.(NAN)