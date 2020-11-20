Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has commenced the process of revitalising and repositioning the teaching profession as directed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president at the World Teachers’ Day speech had announced a special salary package for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provision of rural posting allowances, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowances for teachers.

He also approved a special pension scheme for to enable the profession retain experienced hands even as he approved the extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65 years and service years to 40, among several other welfare packages.

Buhari said the aim was to ensure that teaching profession attracted highly gifted, academically outstanding students with rightful attitudinal and emotional disposition.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated a committee that is expected to develop an implement the strategy towards the realisation of all the policies approved by President Buhari charged members to justify the trust and confidence of the President on them.

“You were carefully selected as representatives of various ministries, departments and agencies based on your requisite specialty, expertise and training to ensure success of the project. So make it happen.”

Adamu announced that the committee chaired by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, had been divided into 12 sub-committees to focus on specific areas of intervention.

The minister, however, assured the committee of necessary support that would ensure smooth implementation of the polices.