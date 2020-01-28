The Federal Government has disclosed the reconstruction of Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa dual carriageway will begin in February.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this, yesterday, during an inspection of ongoing federal road projects in Osun State.

Federal Executive Council had on September 25, 2019, approved the reconstruction of the expressway.

Fashola said the road, covering a distance of about 112 kilometres, would cost the Federal Government N79 billion. He added that it would be handled by Kopek Construction Company.

The minister, represented by Director of Highways, South-West, Funso Adebiyi, said the road, like others in the country, was of economic importance to the government.

Fashola noted that the reconstruction work would be completed in the next three years and described the expressway as one of the busiest roads in the country in terms of traffic volume.

He added that the Federal Government had continued to maintain the road through palliative and maintenance work.

Fashola, however, appealed to commuters plying the road to co-operate with the contractor to ensure the contractor would be able to deliver it on time.