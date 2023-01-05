From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Government said on Thursday that it has commenced the payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, who made this known, also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has reduced the spread of payment from 3-5 years to within 3 years.

Kana said this at a meeting he held with members of the veterans of the armed forces at the Ship House, Abuja.

He said the release of 21 billion naira, being 28 per cent of the total outstanding Security Debarment Allowance approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Ministry, as the first tranche was in fulfilment of the promise made by the government in September 2022 that payment of SDA to veterans would start as soon as possible.

According to him, “The Federal Government has released the sum of 21 billion Naira as the first tranche of the Security Debarment Allowance to the veterans to be paid as promised”

The permanent secretary while noting that Government has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Armed Forces by making the funds available, said that the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance through the Military Pensions Board initiated the commencement of payment of the allowances.

While commending President Buhari for prioritizing the request of the Ministry at all times, Kana thanked the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, and the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed for the passion used in pursuing the welfare and well-being of Nigerian Veterans.

In his address at the meeting, the leader of the delegation, Air Commodore Femi Oguntuyi (rtd) thanked the Permanent Secretary for his efforts and appreciates the Federal Government for the prompt response to the plight of ex-servicemen on the Security Debarment Allowance.