From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of money for the 8,000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works (SPW)in Bayelsa State.

The Chairman and coordinator of the programme in Bayelsa, Mr Fitzgerald Olorogun who disclosed this in an interview in Yenagoa on Thursday said the disbursement of funds has put to rest the fears that the programme would not take –off.

Olorogun who reeled out the anticipated benefits of the programme and its huge impact for the 8000 beneficiaries from the eight local government areas in the state commended President Muhammamdu Buhari for his vision and determination to tackle poverty in the country.

“We have finally started the programme after a lot of hurdles. 8000 Bayelsans, 1000 each from the eight local government areas have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to receive payment. The first phase of the programme is going to run for three months.

I want to appeal to Bayesans to use the little they have received from the federal government to use judiciously and not to waste it away. President Buhari promised to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty before the end of his administration and this is part of the programmes and similar programmes are likely to come along the line. The impact of the programme is huge in terms of the stimulation of the local economy and keeping idle hands away which would keep many of our people away from poverty,” he said

Olorogun commended the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo for his doggedness commitment to ensure the success of the programme.