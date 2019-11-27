The Federal government has taken steps to reform the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal (CCB/T) to make it more efficient in curbing unethical conducts among public Servants.

This came with a call on public Servants in the country to support the Federal Government’s numerous initiatives to curtail unethical conduct, abuse of office and other forms of corruption.

The call was made Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, Acting Chairman, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC), Professor Jummai Audi and Director Generals Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

They were joined by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Mohammed Isa, Danladi Umar and Professor Abubakar Suleiman.

They spoke separately at the national workshop on the reform of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal (CCB/T) Act and related provisions of the Constitution, organised by the NLRC.

The AGF, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crimes, Abiodun Aikomo noted that when completed the CCB/T Act will aid the capacities of the CCB and CCT to effectively carry out their tasks of enforcing code of conduct among public officer sand punishing infraction.

Besides, Malami observed that the workshop is “aimed at harnessing relevant ideas through brainstorming together with stakeholders and participants in order to improve the legal framework that will empower important institutions such as the CCB and CCT to function in a manner is appropriate to address the current national endemic issue of corruption and abuse of public office by public officers.

“One major achievement of this administration is the successful prosecution of public officers for failure to comply with the codes of conduct enshrined in the Constitution and the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act especially as regards non-declaration of assets and falsification of assets on declaration forms.”