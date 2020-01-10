Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately implement measures to sanitise and reposition the broadcast industry.

As part of the effort, the commission is to implement a new regulation that would prevent the misuse of monopoly or market power or anti-competitive and unfair practices by a foreign or local broadcaster to suppress other local broadcaster in the television and radio markets.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement, yesterday, said the directive followed the submission of the report of the committee set up to work out modalities for implementing the recommendations approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-position the broadcast industry.

The minister inaugurated the NBC Reform Implementation Committee on October 10, 2019. The committee chaired by Prof. Armstrong Idachaba submitted its report on November 19.

He said the break in monopoly will boost reach and maximise utilisation by all broadcasters of premium content, in order to grow their platforms and investment in other content.

“This directive covers the provision for the regulation of the web and online TV/radio, regulation of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria, hate speech, human resource and staff welfare, funding for the reforms implementation, monitoring, independence of the Regulator and ease of issuing Licenses as well as competition and monopoly issues,’’ he said.

Other highlights of the directive include new regulations to compel broadcasters to utilise the content and services of Nigerian independent producers, in fulfillment of the regulatory requirements for 70 per cent local content, rather than the current abuse of the rules which allow many loopholes for the production of such content in jurisdictions outside Nigeria. This will empower local producers with proper funding and investment, enhance foreign collaborations, develop the local industry, raise the standard of local productions and ultimately lead to job creation.

“The new regulations will also ensure that producers of content are paid promptly for adverts and sponsored content placed on all TV, radio and broadcast platforms, ensure that the production of adverts are localized to create and promote local production and, where it is not, to attract a charge every time such an advert is aired, with the charge being put into a fund to help develop local expertise in production.

“For musical content, a new regulation will ensure that broadcasters are prevented from illegal and unpaid use of musical works without payment of the applicable license fees and/or royalties required by music rights owners.

“Similar provision will prohibit exclusivity of sporting rights in Nigeria, as a new regulation now mandates broadcasters and exclusive licensees to share such rights with other broadcasters to boost reach and also maximize utilization by all broadcasters of premium content, in order to grow their platforms and investment in other content.

“This regulation prevents the misuse of monopoly or market power or anti-competitive and unfair practices by a foreign or local broadcaster to suppress other local broadcaster in the television and radio markets, having removed exclusivity from all content in Nigeria and mandated the sharing of all content upon the payment of commercially viable fees.’’

The minister, at a meeting with Online Publishers, in Lagos had said a situation where a few people corner a chunk of the industry to the detriment of others, especially the teeming and talented youths, was totally unacceptable and untenable.

“Monopolies stunt growth, kill talents and discourage creativity. In the case of Nigeria, it’s the monopoly of content that breeds anti-competition practices. You cannot use your financial or whatever power to corner and hold on tight to a chunk of the market, preventing others from having access.