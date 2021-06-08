From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal government is to begin sensitization programme on Group Life Insurance Policy for all public servants whose salaries are treasury funded.

This follows the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), that sum of N9.2 billion be disbursed as premium for insurance companies who will manage insurance coverage for Federal civil servants for year 2021-2022.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this is part of the measures instituted by the government to enlighten Nigerian workers on their entitlements.

According to her, majority of the works are not aware that their life was insured under an approved Federal Government insurance cover, which is part of the government’s welfare programme for public servants for their compensation in case of sudden death while in active service.

According to a statement by Director (Press and Public Relations), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, while quoting the Director Insurance, Administration department in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Charles Wali, the Pension reform Act of 2014 provides that employers (Public/Private) should maintain a life assurance policy for employees for a minimum of 300% of the annual total emolument.

He further said, the OHCSF has been paying backlog of death benefits incurred before the institutionalization of the 2014 pension reform Act.

To access the payment, the Next of Kin (NOK) of deceased workers who die in active service are expected to come forward with pay slip, means of identification and death certificate. With the submission of all required documents, a discharged voucher is issued by the insurance company for Next of Kin to fill and return after which the insurance benefits would be paid within 3-5 working days.

Wali assured that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is closely monitoring the activities of assigned insurance companies to ensure that due diligence is followed, and every claim is promptly paid.