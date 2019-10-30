Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government has commenced a survey aimed at curbing infant mortality in Enugu State. The study called Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Infant mortality rate in Nigeria is estimated at an average of 132 deaths per 1, 000 births in the country.

Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Ejike Ezeh disclosed this in a press briefing in Enugu to flag-off the survey in the state.

Ezeh said that the commission is seeking to generate reliable data to assist policy makers plan and formulate policies in relation to maternal and child health in Nigeria.

According to him, the primary objective of VASA was to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged 0-five, with a view to tackling the plague.

“There is no gain stating that under-five mortality in Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1,000 births.