From Magnus Eze and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has accused the Federal Government of sponsoring terrorist activities in the South East to create impression that the region was at war with the rest of Nigeria.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, yesterday, alleged that coordinated attacks on civilians and security operatives in Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states, were part of the grand plan to turn Igboland into another war zone like the North East.

He condemned the recent attacks in Owerri and exonerated the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Newtwork (ESN) of any complicity, insisting the incidents were a ploy to clampdown on pro-Biafra activists.

The MASSOB leader said the plan was to intimidate and inflict fear on the Igbo and frustrate them from clamouring for the 2023 presidency.

Madu urged Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to stop heaping the blames on the doorsteps of IPOB and ESN, noting that the attacks would not abate soon.

According to him, South East governors and other political, traditional and opinion leaders of Igboland must quickly convene a security meeting where critical stakeholders will proffer lasting strategy that will stop the implosion coming to the region.

“These acts of criminal terrorism by the so-called ‘unknown’ gunmen being perpetrated in our land against government facilities, security agents and some prominent individuals are being sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo.

“MASSOB condemns the terrorists’ attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Chukwuma Soludo, at Isuofia. We equally condemn the unwarranted killings of Ebonyi and Enugu state citizens by Fulani terrorist herdsmen. MASSOB condemned in totality the breaking of Owerri prison by the so-called ‘unknown’ gunmen.

“Through MASSOB intelligence agency, we found out that all these attacks are being sponsored and executed by the Federal Government through its protected militiamen called bandits and ‘unknown’ gunmen.

“Their primary aim is to discredit non-violent pro-Biafra freedom fighters like MASSOB and IPOB. They want to create an erroneous impression that pro-Biafra agitators have turned violent and militant.

“How can untrained amateurs with no military training overpower the entire security apparatus of Nigeria in South East? Why is it that there was no security resistance during the breaking of Owerri prisons and Imo State Police Headquarters in an operation that lasted more than one hour?”