Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has watched with dismay, the painful videos of forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

The ill treatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana is coming two months after the controversial demolition of block of flats within the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who made the development known on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said urgent steps will be taken to halt the situation.

Recall that there had been lingering crisis between Nigerian traders in Ghana and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) which earlier led to the closure of over 400 Nigerian businesses in Ghana.

The closure resulted to protest by the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) and the Nigerian Union of Traders Association, Ghana (NUTAG) before they were eventually reopened.

Onyeama said: “Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken.”