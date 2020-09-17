Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, has bemoaned the use of false information against Nigerians in the country.

The Consulate General said it noted the circulation of false information regarding Nigerians on social media platforms.

The Consulate General also said a recent example was a video depicting the kidnapping of a child.

It however said although the apprehended suspect was not a Nigerian, the incident has been used to accuse Nigerians of criminality in South Africa.

“Unsubstantiated allegations of this nature are aimed at negatively portraying the Nigerian community in South Africa, as well as spreading a misleading stereotype against Nigerians who legally live, study and work in the country. Unfortunately, they have provoked a planned

protest and discussions that mischaracterize the majority of hardworking and law-abiding Nigerians in South Africa.

“The Consulate General assures that under no circumstance should criminality of any sort be condoned. Rather, the Mission will continue to

cooperate with the South African Government to ensure that perpetrators of all criminal acts, regardless of their nationality, are brought to justice. In view of the judicial system, human rights and the pre-eminence of Rule

of Law In South Africa, individuals should not be unfairly accused of

criminality in the absence of supporting evidence. Furthermore,

members of the public are discouraged from taking laws into

their own hands, which could result in grave injustice and other

dire consequences,” the Consulate General said.

The Consulate General further urged Nigerians in South Africa to remain peaceful, law-abiding

and of good comportment in their activities.

The Nigerian Mission also called on members

of the Nigerian community to adhere to rules and regulations outlined by

South African authorities, with a view to preserving longstanding mutual

respect and collaboration between both countries.

“Meanwhile, all

members of the public are implored to utilize social media platforms in a

constructive and edifying manner, and not for disinformation or

distribution of divisive and inaccurate content,” the Consulate General added.