Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the weekend hinted that the Federal Government would deal decisively with individuals and organisations that made the list of high-profile obligors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Osinbajo who spoke when he received some Board members and Management of AMCON at the State House, Abuja led by the Chairman, Dr. Muiz Banire, said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, will no longer fold its hands and allow a few individuals owing the bad bank huge sums of money walk freely on the streets of the country.

He lamented that the debtors have made it impossible for the Corporation to resolve its outstanding N5trillion debt thereby holding the entire nation to ransom through their bad behaviour.

The Vice President who is the Chairman of the Federal Economic Council also disclosed plans by government to set up an inter-agency collaboration framework that would comprise relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and supervised by his office to ensure that institutions and individuals that are indebted to AMCON are not allowed to do business with government going forward. He said, “I think the time has come for us (Federal Government) to set some examples with some of these top debtors of AMCON, which I believe will set a good example and serve as deterrent to others.”