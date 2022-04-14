From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has blamed unholy handshake between Boko Haram and bandits for the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

It said though security agencies were still working hard to unveil the group behind the attack, preliminary report showed that the criminal groups were collaborating and urged Nigerians to also collaborate with government to smoke them out.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto Niger, and Kebbi states.

But responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed assured that government was on top of the matter.

Asked if government had identified those behind the attack, Magashi replied: “Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved, and we will tell you very soon those that are carrying out these attacks. Both attacks in Jos and Kaduna, we will come and explain to the public what is really going on and our efforts to ensure all these activities are stopped once and for all. We are really on top of the situation, we are planning hard and we will get it out as soon as possible.”

On the 72 hours ultimatum by families of victims on train attack to secure their release or they take their fate in their hands, and what government is doing, Mohammed said: “It’s natural for anybody who is a father or a mother of a kidnap person to be worried and to be concerned. But at the level of government, we appreciate that and we are leaving no stone unturned, but that we’ll give you specific steps we’re taking, I think it will be counter-productive and not going to aid or help those who are kidnapped or help the security forces who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks.”