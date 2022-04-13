From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has blamed unholy handshake between Boko Haram and bandits for the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

It said that although security agencies are still working hard to unveil the group behind the attack, preliminary report shows that the criminals groups were collaborating, urging Nigerians to also collaborate with government to smoke the criminals out.

Recall, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, had revealed that the attack on the train was carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in collaboration with some bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto Niger, and Kebbi states.

But responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed assured that the government was on top of the matter.

Magashi, while responding to a question on if government has identified those behind the attack said, “Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved, and we will tell you very soon those that are carrying out these attacks. “Both attacks in Jos and Kaduna, we will come and explain to the public what is really going on and our efforts to ensure that all these activities are stopped once and for all. We are really on top of the situation, we are planning hard and we will get it out as soon as possible.”

Mohammed on his part said: “What is happening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits and Boko Haram insurgents. “Preliminary reports of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks show that there is a kind of collaboration between the bandits and the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from the northeast. I can tell you very confidently that the Federal Government on the top of this matter.

On the 72 hours ultimatum by families of victims on train attack to secure their release or they take their fate in their hands, and what government is doing, Mohammed said: “I think the Honorable Minister of Defense has already addressed the issues. One, that what the federal government is doing won’t be subject matter of a press conference, because we have lives at stake. And that the various arms of security are working night and day to unravel the mystery surrounding the attack as a whole. On the kidnapped people, what I can assure you is that the respective arms of government actually engaged as we speak, are working to get those victims released.

“It’s natural for anybody who is a father or a mother of a kidnap person to be worried and to be concerned. But at the level of government, we appreciate that and we are leaving no stone unturned, but that we’ll give you specific steps we’re taking I think it will be counter productive and not going to aid or help those who are kidnapped or help the security forces who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks.“