From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has blamed the epileptic power supply being experienced in Abuja and other parts of the country on low water levels in hydro dams in the country.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, stated this during the weekly State House ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, yesterday..

Aliyu, who spoke on various initiatives under the ministry, including Presidential Power Initiatives (PPI) being driven by Siemens, said government is doing everything to ensure optimum supply of gas to ensure quick restoration of power supply to consumers.

On the 700 MegaWatts (MW) Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station in Niger State, Aliyu said the project which is at 90 per cent completion stage suffered a set back following rising insecurity in the North West, which forced workers out of the construction site.

He said the government had set December, 2021 deadline for the completion and commissioning of the project, which is the second-largest hydroelectric power station in the country, after the 760 megawatts Kainji hydroelectric project.

He, however, lamented that the project site was attacked on January 4, 2022, with two Chinese nationals working at the site kidnapped, after killing the security guards, thus hampering its planed contribution to improved power generation and supply.

Aliyu said work has “slowed down at the site, while efforts are on to rescue the Chinese workers.”

The minister, while providing details of electricity supply, said the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry has delivering grid, captive, and embedded power to the tune of almost 8,000MW daily, as against the speculated 4,000MW.

He noted that the nation has an installed capacity of almost 18,000MW and not 13,000MW.

On the national metering programme, the minister said metering gaps are being reduced across the country with the roll out of one million meters for the first phase of the initiative, while awaiting four million others under the second phase.

He however cautioned distribution companies (DISCOS) that are involved in selling metres to desist from such act as meter procurement is free.

Aliyu explained that government is expediting action on the proposed installation of 10 power transformers with additional 10 mobile substations for massive improvement of electricity supply nationwide.

He also said the issue of right of way was stalling power projects.

“We are engaging with the state governors through the Nigerian Governors Forum to drive a holistic solution to these lingering issues. Some examples of critical projects held up by right of way are the Benin to Oshgbo which I’ve mentioned 330 KV line which is 250 kilometres, Ikot Ekepene to Ikot Abasi also 330 KV line 68 kilometre and the Kano-Katsina 330 KV line 180 Kilometre,” he said.

The minister while speaking on metering policy of the government insisted that meters were free.

He said the federal government has secured and is executing up to $4 billion in investments to ensure more grid power is delivered to citizens.