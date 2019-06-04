The Federal Ministry of Education recently boosted its Adult Literacy Centre at the Federal Government College (FGC), Otobi, Benue State, with additional instructional materials for learners.

Making the presentation of more learning materials at the centre, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Sonny Echono said the Federal Government was determined to reduce illiteracy in the country through the establishment of the literacy centres across the country.

Represented by an Assistant Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Abosede Olayiwola, the permanent secretary regretted the high illiteracy rate in the country.

He said over 60 million Nigerians were within the illiteracy bracket and commended the learners for their enthusiasm in acquiring basic education.

“Please don’t stop until you get there, trouble your facilitators until you are able to communicate in writing and reading. With this basic education, you can do your businesses effectively, make demands from your leaders and even conduct bank transactions”, he added

He described illiteracy as both social and human right issue and called on the learners at the Pilot Centre to remain committed and take their studies with all seriousness.

During the inauguration of the centrel, Mr. Echono, had pledged to make additional supplies to the centre following the upsurge of learners that nearly overwhelmed the materials provided initially.

Speaking on behalf of the learners, Mrs. Ikamokwu Ebenyi, commended the federal government for establishing the learning centre in their community and providing them with learning materials.

Ebenyi said that they were overwhelmed with the gesture and commended the permanent secretary for fulfilling his earlier promise to them during the inauguration of the programme.

Principal, Federal Government College, Otobi, Mr Gabriel Amudipe, commended the permanent secretary for fulfilling his promise to the learners adding that he would host the first batch of the learners with the 134 new enrollees at the end of the year to a diner party.

Also speaking during the presentation of the learning materials, a traditional ruler in the community, Mr Samuel Idoko, tasked the learners to make judicious use of the materials and the opportunity before them to acquire basic education.

Idoko promised on behalf of Otobi community to support all laudable government policies and programmes located within the community.

The scheme was designed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG number four, which highlights inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of long learning opportunities. The literacy centres are to be established across the 104 Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) with the aim of reducing the rate of illiteracy at the low cadre.