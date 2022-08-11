The Federal and Cross River State Governments have expressed satisfaction with the investment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) grants in agriculture for beneficiaries in the state.

Representatives of both governments, made this known during a joint visit to some of the poultry and fish farms on Thursday in Calabar.

Mrs Eunice Bisong, Head of Delivery Unit, Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) FADAMA, said the farmers had shown ownership of their farms.

Bisong said that the project, which was community driven, had added a sustainable means of livelihood for beneficiaries.

According to her, the farmers have been coordinated and exhibited high sense of team work towards their production.

She commended the farmers for moving into their second circle of production, adding that they had been encouraged to sustain the tempo.

“The farmers are so grateful to the Federal and Cross River Governments and the World Bank for providing the support for them.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the economy, the farmers are happy to be back to business again, after getting the support,” she said.

Also Speaking, Dr Inyang Asibong, state Commissioner for International Development, noted that the state government was committed to empowering farmers to boost the economy of the state.

Asibong said that the farmers had judiciously used the grants given to them to restart their businesses.

She commended Gov. Ben Ayade for placing premium on agricultural sustainability in the state.

Mr Chris Anake, Coordinator of NG-CARES in the state, also said that the money disbursed for the individual units was used judiciously by the farmers.

Anake said he was impressed that most of the farmers were in their second circle of production.

“The Federal and State Governments had done well in impacting on the lives of Nigerians after the pandemic.

“Most of the farmers who felt their lives were taken, now have a reason to smile because the money was disbursed to them and nothing is expected from the government.

“What we expect is for them to keep recycling the production over and over, to boost the economy,” he said.

One of the farmers, Mr Paul Eze, lauded both the Federal and State Governments, for the huge empowerment.

Eze, who said he had sold over 220 birds in his first circle of production, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was expecting more supplies to fill his farm for another circle.

A fish farmer, Mr Okanga Ogbu, also told NAN that the support had boosted his production capacity for commercial purpose. (NAN)