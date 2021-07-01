From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to do their part in guaranteeing safety and averting the spate of fire disasters across the country.

It stressed that fire fighting should not be left in the hands of professional firefighters alone.

The call was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, in Jos, Plateau State at the ongoing 11th Technical Session of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Permanent Secretaries Supervising State Fire Services on the theme: “Fire Safety Management: An imparative for National Security”.

In a statement issued yesterday by Lere-Adams, Blessing, Director Press, she quoted Belgore as saying: ‘Fire Safety Management is and ought to be our collective responsibility as a people and not to be left to professional firefighters alone.

‘The role of all and sundry is to observe basic precautionary rules that will prevent and protect against preventable fire outbreaks.’

He added that the best approach of Fire Safety Management would eventually lead to protection of life and property by averting the outbreak of preventable fire incidents.

Dr Belgore warned against aggravating the already challenging security situation in the country by careless Fire Safety Management, pointing out that ‘the security challenges being currently experienced in our land are myriad – terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes which are being addressed by government at all levels.’

He reiterated the need for inclusion and installation of active and passive fire safety features in buildings and structures, to serve as security check against arsonists and secure valuables from complete destruction.

The permanent secretary further called on members of the Technical Session to deliberate extensively on the memos presented with a view to recommending to the Federal Executive Council, through the Chairman of Council, recommendations to further strengthen the Fire Service and provide security against unnecessary loss of lives and property in the country.

‘The Federal Fire Service requires a very strong and robust legislation to enable it perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property from wanton destruction by fire,’ Belgore emphasised.

Earlier, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim Alhaji, noted that security is crucial to the existence of the country, hence the theme of the conference, which seeks to explore how fire safety management contributes to the security of the lives and property of Nigerians.

While appreciating the large and transformational commitments of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to Fire Safety Management in Nigeria, Dr Limam commended the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and the people of the state for providing a conducive environment for the event.

He urged the Technical Session of Permanent Secretaries to deliberate on various resolutions of earlier report presentation and analysis session of the Controller General and State Directors of Fire, so as to provide guidance and interventions suitable for each state’s adoption and administration of fire safety in the country.

