From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for a healthy Civilian- Military relations devoid of suspicion so as to improve the security situation in the Country.

.Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made the call while speaking to a 21-man Committee set-up by President Muhammadu Buhari on rejuvenation of the Ministry of Defence to ensure improvement in security.

According to a statement by Director, Press & Public Relations, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Head of Service stressed the need to ensure accountability in the scheme of organisational administration.

She said: “Any organisation that is not audited cannot improve. Auditing is not a life-sentence but a means to correct what is being done wrongly.

According to Yemi-Esan, the Financial Act of 2020 has included defence as a procurement entity in the scheme of things.

She further also stressed the need for continuous training of both Civilian and Military personnel in order to enhance effective service delivery.

On discipline, she stressed the need to deepen disciplinary measures in any organisation, adding that if a wrong doer is not punished, the system will not endure.

The Head of Service emphasised that non-sensitive information should be communicated to the general public, adding that Defence policy should not be kept under wraps but should be in the public domain.