Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the only thing that will make the country return to normal is the success it will achieve in the fight to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria.

It said Nigerians need to collaborate with government in the effort to achieve success in the war against the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this during Friday’s edition of the daily media briefing by the task force.

The SGF, who said it’s now a month since the taskforce was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that its primary target had been to flatten the curve of COVID-19, urging the citizens to help government achieve desired success by obeying instructions and issued protocols.

Mustapha said: “This is a long-term effort and we should exercise patience as we gradually walk out of danger, reopen our society and her economic life. This virus has no vaccine. Success will mean a return to normalcy. Cases are no longer increasing; we have no unknown sources for cases; deaths are no longer increasing; more admissions are discharged. The only path to these is your full collaboration and compliance.

“The PTF has continued to present daily situation report to Nigerians and we thank you for your involvement and attention. The objective is to engage with you, eliminate misinformation, rumours, fake news etc.

“One month down the line, the PTF has worked in close concert with the international community, the private sector and all Nigerians but so much more remain to be accomplished. As we have always told you, this is a war with a vicious enemy and our goal is to ultimately flatten the curve.

“To achieve this ultimate objective therefore, (that is, flatten the curve of infection) the PTF craves the full understanding and cooperation of Nigerians.

We therefore continue to appeal to all our citizens to obey the orders to stay at home and respect the advisories on personal hygiene, social distancing, report symptoms to the nearest appropriate medical facility, stay at home and go into isolation for the sake of your loved ones and the society. This appeal can never be over emphasized.”

The SGF also warned those engaged in spreading fake news to desist, adding that security agents had already commenced investigation into cases of fake news, which he said had been making the fight against COVID-19 difficult.

On demands by Nigerians abroad to return home as a result of the outbreak, he said “so many Nigerians are clamoring to return home. While we are finalizing arrangements for their evacuation, isolation and testing, I am pleased to inform you that the PTF has developed the protocol on points of entry that will address this development going forward. Details will be unveiled subsequently.

“Recent data released by the NCDC has shown a rise in the number of cases in Kano. The state government has in response to the development imposed a lockdown and curfew in the state. The PTF will visit the state to evaluate the state of readiness and to guide the authorities in the management of the situation”, he said.

Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said plans were on to scale up testing strategy. “We have published the national strategy to scale up COVID-19 testing in Nigeria which leverages on validated technology. Anyone who wishes to contribute to our strategy in any way, understand our plan and trajectory can key in.”

PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, noted the increase in inter-state movement, warning that it threatens to accelerate the spread of the virus.

He again reiterated the need to fight stigmatization if the war must be won.

Aliyu said: “We must fight the stigmatization of COVID-19. We must not shun people we know if they show symptoms, instead we must help them to contact the authorities and seek testing and treatment. Dignity is a right for everybody.”