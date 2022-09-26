From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Following an order from the federal government that universities be opened, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said federally-owned universities may decide when to open or close.

The order came on the heels of an industrial court judgment which directed academic staff in Nigerian public universities to go back to class after being on strike for seven months.

ASUU has filed an appeal against the judgment in a higher court.

Prof Ayoola Akinwole, chairman of the union in the University of Ibadan, made the disclosure on Monday.

According to him, the union never shut down universities when it embarked on nationwide strike on February 14. He added that members of ASUU would not be in classes but would continue to do their researches and community services.

The union, he said, is on strike with her members, withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

“We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial Court rulling. Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision, nor attend statutory meetings, until our demands are met, and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union,” he stated.