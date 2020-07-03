Former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has blasted the Federal Government for increasing the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), pump price of petrol, charges on Point of Sales and Automated Teller Machine transactions, while ordering private sector operators not to increase prices on their goods and services. In a thinly veiled reference to the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) directive to pay television provider, MultiChoice, to revert to its tariffs before June 1, Odinkalu on Twitter, accused the Federal Government of raising charges on a variety of services but issuing orders to private operators to do otherwise.

“Increased VAT, increased electricity tariff, increased petrol price, charges on POS, charges on ATM withdrawals, but private operators can’t adjust their prices under the watch of a government that keeps raising charges,” tweeted the former NHRC boss. MultiChoice had, with effect from June 1, adjusted tariffs on its pay television packages to reflect the new VAT rate of 7.5 per cent, which came into effect on February 1. Previously the VAT rate was 5 per cent. The hike in VAT rate is one of the provisions of the Finance Bill, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 13. On Wednesday, Dr. Armstrong Idachaba, acting Director-General of the NBC, directed MultiChoice to revert to its old prices.