The Federal Government has advised Nigerians against self medication for COVID-19, saying it could lead to body organs damage.

Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Adebimpe Adebiyi, gave the advice in Abuja, yesterday.

Articles about various home remedies and ways to prevent COVID-19 have been circulating on social and conventional media since the onset of coronavirus pandemic.

Theories such as gargling hot saltwater, drinking lots of water and taking various vitamins and antibiotics, are a few that are believed to cure the disease.

Adebiyi said while there might be some ‘rationale’ behind these theories, they could however, pose serious dangers to the body and cause health complications.

“Be careful what you read on social media and send to your friends and loved ones, there are all sorts of inaccurate information out there.

“The best thing we can do is maintain our good health habits, eat healthy diets and do lots of exercises when we can.

“Practice social distancing, maintain top hand hygiene and stay home, unless you need to go out for essential activities,” she said.

The director noted that one of the most dangerous prevention methods circulating on social media was the abuse of hydroxychloroquine, believed to be a cure for COVID-19.

According to Adebiyi, taking certain drugs without medical prescription and supervision can result in body toxicity and consequently lead to sedation, coma, seizures, heart complications and other conditions.

“Do not take any drugs outside of a physician’s recommendation. At this moment, the best we can do to stay alive is to take medications that have been hypothesised as helpful.

“People with underlying conditions can safely take drugs when prescribed, but we need a better understanding of the risks and benefits of taking medication to treat COVID-19,” she said.

She noted that while the fear of catching COVID-19 was making Nigerians doubly cautious about their health and the need to safeguard same by all means, some had been relying on traditional home remedies and other detox drinks to stay healthy.

The director said prevention remained the best cure, adding that “prevention, and cutting down on your risk of exposure, along with proper disinfection habits are really the best way to fight and negate the risks of COVID-19.

“Proper sleep, a good nutrient-rich diet and exercise, are three of the best natural infection fighters, and work better than any supplement. Listen to your body before overdosing on medicines and supplements.

“If you think you might be deficient in any of the vitamins, worried about your diet or have pre-existing medical conditions, a consultation with a medical expert would do you a lot of good. Always follow your doctor’s advice before googling your medical conditions on the internet.”