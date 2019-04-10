Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has cautioned Nigerian students intending to study medicine or other related courses in Ukraine to do due diligence in research and enquiries about their choice universities to ensure their authenticity.

Government said it recently received formal communication from Ukrainian government that it cannot guarantee the quality of education being delivered to both Ukrainian and foreign students by some universities in the country, particularly Odessa National Medical University.

Nigeria’s minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, confirmed that impressive number of young Nigerian students are currently in Ukrainian schools and many more have either indicated interest or have submitted applications for admission, and good number of them in medical field.

The minister explained that the decision of Ukrainian government to alert its diplomatic friends, was based on the result of an international monitoring study of quality of higher medical education conducted in Ukrainian medical universities which Odessa Medical University exempted itself.

He said Ukraine Ministry of Health confirmed, in the communication, that Odessa Medical University, for unknown reasons, avoided the evaluation study and that could be interpreted as running a medical institution that falls short of minimum academic standard.

Adewole, therefore, warned intending Nigerian students seeking admission to institutions in Ukraine to be aware of the development before submitting their applications to the affected institution.