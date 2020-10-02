As part of activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60 years Independence anniversary, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to recognise 60 sports icons that have won laurels for the country in the last 60 years.

According to a statement by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, the decision to honour the 60 icons is in line with the dictum of the line of our national anthem that “the labour of our heroes shall never be in vain.”

“The last 60 years has seen remarkable attainment in sports by great sports men and women. These individuals and teams brought glory and honour to our fatherland. They, therefore, need to be symbolically honoured as a mark of appreciation for their selfless service.