From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to provide solutions to the country’s socio-economic problems through appreciate deployment and application of science and engineering technology.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha gave this charge at the inauguration of the Technical Board of Directors for the nine institutes under NASENI, held in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Office of SGF, Dr Maurice Nnamdi,admonished the appointees to demonstrate highest standards of commitments and integrity in the discharge of their duties, as their appointments were based on merit.

He said ” Mr President has approved the composition of these technical committees for the deployment and application of appropriate science and engineering technology because it is the obvious solution to the myriads of our socio-economic problems in Nigeria.

” So,your appointments were absolutely based on merit and your pedigrees as seasoned researchers and practicing engineers and scientists. Please note that much is expected from you and we believe that you shall demonstrate the highest standards of commitments and integrity in the discharge of your mandate.

“Nothing could be more important to this country than the task that has been assigned to you and you must not fail.”

He , therefore commended the management of NASENI for its continuous commitment to the progress of the nation’s development and sustainable growth, through its diversified interventions across the many sectors of the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive (EVC) of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna in his remarks said, it with the inauguration of the technical board, Mr President has fulfilled his promises of repositioning the agency to deliver global competitive products ànd services.

Chairman of Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) Minna, Engr Kashim Abdul Ali on behalf of the appointees pledged to act responsibly at all times and within the bounds of engineering ethics and the law.