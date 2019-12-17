Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal Government (FG) has charged ABD Energy Solutions Limited Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Amadi with N2.9 billion fraud.

He will be arraigned before Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos on January 8.

The judge fixed the date following Amadi’s absence.

Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation accused him of obtaining N2.9billion from his former employer, Eunisell Limited.

The prosecution said he received and obtained by false pretence, with intent to defraud, the sum of N2,900,000,000 “belonging to Eunisell Ltd from A-Z Petroleum Ltd and AMMASCO International Limited”.

It added that he omitted to make “full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts”.

Amadi was accused of suppression of data in respect of the financial transfer to Eunisell Ltd.

He allegedly converted the sum “without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of his own company (IDID Nigeria Limited)”.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act of 2004 and punishable under Section 1(3).

At the last hearing, Amadi was absent, but the second defendant, IDID Nigeria, was represented by an employee.

Chief State Counsel Mr A.K Aliyu said an effort to serve Amadi with the charge was unsuccessful.

He said a defence counsel declined to receive the charge.

Lead defence counsel Emeka Etiaba (SAN) accepted the charge and court summons on Amadi’s behalf.