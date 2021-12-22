From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged Permanent Secretaries to ensure the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25) becomes a reality.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the charge Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, at the commissioning of the State House ICT Training Centre located within the State House auditorium.

According to a statement byDirector (Information) State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Yemi-Esan said: “It is a great pleasure to see that Permanent Secretaries are working assiduously to achieve the dream of a new Civil Service.

“The dream of the new Civil Service is a service that will be completely digitalized. By the end of 2025, there will be very little work that will be done with paper, this is the time now to start to prepare for that.”

She commended the State House management for the development of its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Performance Management Objectives (PMOs) as part of the overall Civil Service reform programme.

“I am happy that the State House is right in front of the move towards the new civil service,” she added.

She also charged the civil servants to imbibe good values that will reflect the new digitalised environment that has been made available for them to work in.

“The most important traits are our own character traits, our values, if all these things are provided and we have not imbibed the change in us, we will not be able to become effective or efficient.”

Yemi-Esan used the opportunity of the event to congratulate recently promoted directorate cadre staff of the State House, urging them to “step up a bit higher because the directorate cadre determines the direction of service and rise beyond expectations of your offices.”

The Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar said the establishment of the ICT training centre was given a priority to deepen delivery of core ICT training programmes, ICT enabled programmes and computer based examinations among others.

He added that the initiative of the 20-seat (expandable) capacity centre was “in tandem with the current effort of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to fast track the implementation of Public Sector Reforms as enshrined in the Federal Civil Service strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-2020) and its successor (FCSSIP25) which among others include the deployment of Enterprise Content Management System (ECM) and the Performance Management System (PMS) among others.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr Temitope Fashedemi, congratulated Mr Umar for the feat, saying he had also established a similar centre in his Ministry in line with the vision of the Civil Service Reforms under Dr. Yemi-Esan.