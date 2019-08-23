Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, told heads of parastatals to raise their game in countering the hatred and hostility orchestrated by naysayers with a view to promoting national unity.

The Special Assistant to Mohammed, Segun Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement.

Speaking while receiving the heads of the agencies in Abuja, Mohammed said the destiny of the country was in the heads of the parastatals under the Ministry of Information and Culture.

He urged the heads of parastatals to use their platforms not just for the promotion of unity in the country, but harmonious relations among all groups, irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

“You all have very powerful platforms to douse down the tension of disunity and I think you have the responsibility, not only to Mr. President and this nation, but also to generations unborn to use your powerful platforms to restore unity back into the country.

“You should use your platforms to promote not just unity, but also cordial relations among all groups, irrespective of ethnicity or religion,” Mohammed said.

Leader of the delegation and Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari, said the heads of the parastatals were in Mohammed’s office to felicitate with him on his re-appointment and to commit themselves to carrying out the mandate of their respective agencies.

Ministry of Information and Culture has amongst its agencies the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Voice of Nigeria (VON).