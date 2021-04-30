From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Friday, charged the management of Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM) to channel more funds to critical sectors of the economy in line with ongoing plans to create jobs for millions of Nigerians.

She gave the gave the charge in Abuja at the inauguration of two new non-executive directors of NEXIM, Mr Kabiru Hassan and Mr Ede Dafinine.

According to her, channeling more funds to boost productivity and exports in agriculture, manufacturing and services was a sure way of manuring the economy for greater growth.

Ahmed also urged NEXIM Bank to promote and attract private sector investments in maritime logistics infrastructure, the Sealink Project of NEXIM Bank.

She reminded the NEXIM Bank management that it was responsible for the provision of export credit guarantee and export credit insurance facilities to its clients as well as the provision of credit in local currency to its clients in support of export.

“The overriding objective of the government in setting up NEXIM Bank is the desire to make the bank a significant player in the Nigerian non-oil export sector and other economic revitalization programmes such as the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme (ERGP)”, she added.

The Minister commended NEXIM Bank for its impressive operational performance which has seen the bank return to profitability as well as reducing non-performing loans.