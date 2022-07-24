From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China, have concluded plans to partner on the improvement of the standard of films produced in Nigeria and other African countries.

Following the partnership, both countries will ensure the improvement of capacity building and provision of high-resolution technology equipment.

The Counsul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to Daily Sun.

Ogu, while delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of the African Film Festival in Jiangsu Province of China, stated that both countries have mapped out ways to strengthen the movie industries as a collaborative efforts to promote the cultural exchanges between China and Africa.

Ogu called on the Chinese government to use Nigeria as a pilot scheme in the novel Belt and Road Initiative project in Africa.

According to the Ogu, “Nigeria has ready infrastructures like film villages, seasoned and talented actors and more importantly, the market to benefit both sides in this new cooperation between China and Africa.”

Speaking on the industry’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, Ogu disclosed that the New African Cinema has made the Nigerian film industry the third-largest film sector globally, surpassing that of the United States.

He applauded the two movies “Inale” and “Half of a Yellow Sun, for earning a nomination at the African Film Festival by protraying the great culture and heritage of the African people, as well as depicting the struggles of Africa as a continent.