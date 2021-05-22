From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government has cleared forty seven candidates to seat for written examination to fill vacant positions of Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service on May 31.

According to a statement by Director, Press & Public Relations, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Abdulganiyu Aminu, the 47 officers were shortlisted out of 51 candidates who faced a screening panel from Monday, May 17 to Friday 21.

They are contesting to fill vacancies of retired permanent secretaries and those retiring this year in five states, namely, Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos states. Each state has just one vacancy,’ the statement read.

The screening of the candidates were witnessed by personnels from the Department of State Security (DSS), Economic and Financial Crime Commissioner (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences (ICPC), to ensure transparency.

The Chairman of the screening exercise and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Dr Magdalene Ajani, was assisted by the Permanent Secretary Career Management Office, in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Mamman Mahmuda, while the Director, Employee Mobility in the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mallam Tijanni Babura, serve as Secretary.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, was present throughout the exercise to give credence to the exercise and ensure that the process aligned with the rules of engagement.

The exercise follows the approval of President Muhammed Buhari in a circular earlier signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan.