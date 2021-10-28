From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal Government under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, has commenced another tranche of Conditional Cash Transfer to 15,562 poor and vulnerable households in Osun State.

The head, Osun cash transfer unit, Mrs. Iyabo Ayofe, who spoke with newsmen during the commencement of payment of backlogs to the beneficiaries in Apomu, the headquarters of Isokan local government, on Thursday, disclosed that digitisation process has commenced to enable the beneficiaries to get the money easily.

She disclosed that some local governments in Osun have been given debit cards, noting that the programme covers all the 30 local governments and the area office in the state.

She stated that the ongoing disbursement was to settle the backlog of January to June 2021, assuring that president Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the welfare of the people, particularly, the less privileged.

According to her, not less than 4,678 beneficiaries who are children between 0-5years, lactating and pregnant women, were drawn out for the total beneficiaries, would get about N50,000 in the ongoing transfer.

“The programme is for poverty reduction, to improve household consumption, to increase school enrolment and attendance of students.

“As one of the Social Investment Programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Osun state has been benefiting since 2016. The programme has 15,562 households benefiting presently.”

She commended the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouq, and the National project coordinator for the household uplifting programme, Hajia Halima Sheu, for working round the clock to ensure the success of the programme.

The focal person and Senior Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on social programmes, Lukman Abimbola Bello, advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money.

He urged them to utilize the training they have gone through to ensure that their lives become better.

