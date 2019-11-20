Uche Usim, Abuja

After initial resistance, federal universities and colleges of education are set to be enrolled into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

A statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike on behalf of the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation disclosed that the

enrollment will commence on November 25 and end on December 7.

The statement urged all staff of federal universities and colleges of education in Nigeria are make themselves available for the exercise.

The statement asked the affected workers to come with letter of first appointment, letter of Last promotion, evidence of Transfer of Service (if any) and staff identification card.

Others are birth certificate/declaration of age, educational qualifications, six months copy of bank statement, BVN printout, PFA printout evidence of change of name (if any).

“Officers from the IPPIS department in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will be on ground to conduct the enrollment exercise.

“All eligible staff of Federal Universities and Colleges of Education in Nigeria are enjoined to cooperate and ensure a seamless enrollment”, the statement read.

Recall that ASUU had mobilized its members for a showdown with the government for mandating lecturers to come onboard IPPIS. The Chairman, ASUU University of Ibadan Chapter, Professor Deji Omole, had said the union was not against accountability but will resist attempts by the government to violate existing laws and autonomy of the university. According to Omole, ASUU has offered to help the federal government design the appropriate template that will factor in the peculiarities of university lecturers in the IPPIS but the government seems bent on using the World-Bank designed exploitative template. The ASUU boss said the template designed by government looks a blueprint meant to enslave intellectuals because it does not make provisions for payment of arrears of promotion, study leave allowance, and responsibility allowance, among others.

But the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Idris Ahmed recently revealed that the federal government saved over N273 billion from personnel cost between 2017 and 2018 after introducing the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

He urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to come onboard the platform as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs). According to him, ASUU has no justification to reject IPPIS, especially as the policy aims at saving cost and wastages in the personnel cost of government.