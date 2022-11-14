By Lukman Olabiyi

Federal Government (FG) through the Ministry of Information and Culture has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration for its support on the revamping of the National Theatre and hosting the first United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, Global Conference holding in Lagos.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed commended Governor Sanwo-Olu he led the United Nations World Tourism delegation to pay a courtesy visit to the governor at the Lagos House Marina.

The minister said with the support of Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the first phase of the complex had been completed, the land had been reclaimed and infrastructure had been put in place in the area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his response said the state government was poised to build infrastructure and a bigger ecosystem for tourism to thrive in the state while creating opportunities as well as employment for the youths.

Speaking earlier on the first UNWTO’s Global Conference on linking tourism and the creative industries themed: “Pathways to recovery and inclusive development”, Secretary General of the Organisation, Zurab Pololikashvili, said the conference would promote Lagos and Nigeria as a cultural and tourism destination, support local entrepreneurs as well as create employment.