The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini grid power plant constructed and operated by GVE in Akpabom Community, Onna Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State. The project was co-financed by the Rural Electrification Fund (REF), impact investor All On, and the Akwa Ibom State government.

The Akpa Ibom mini-grid which is the third to be commissioned under REF will provide clean, safe, affordable and reliable pay as you go electricity for the community members.

REA Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to meeting its developmental goals by providing electricity access for all.

Reiterating REA’s role, she stated that “as an agency, we are responsible for powering unserved and underserved communities, therefore, it is fulfilling every time homes, businesses, schools and medical centres are connected to sustainable solar power.

Almost immediately, we are able to witness rural communities being transformed with clean energy through the jobs that are created during construction, to their micro and small businesses scaling to larger capacity thanks to reliable electricity.”

The CEO of All On, Dr. Wiebe Boer, a Shell funded off grid energy impact investment company, commented, “As a private investor, we are pleased to partner with the REA and the Akwa Ibom State government to finance GVE to construct and operate this commercial mini grid for the Akpabom community. These kinds of public and private sector collaborations make projects like this bankable and are the best way to close the energy access gap in Nigeria at scale.”

The Head of Oniong Clan in Akpabom, His Royal Highness Obong Samuel Johnson Efik, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the private sector developer and investor for providing electricity to their small community. “Our businesses are now fully operational; especially at night. Our fishermen are able to preserve their fish and businesses, in general, are growing. Today is indeed the beginning of better things to come for Akpa Ibom.”