The Minister of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, has commissioned two aircrafts for Airborne Geophysical Survey to identify mineral deposits in Nigeria.

Adegbite, who inaugurated the aircrafts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja on Thursday, said the survey became imperative as it would help determine the quantum of minerals available in the country. He said that the survey would determine accurate mineral locations using modern day contemporary aeromagnetic mechanism. While inspecting the aircrafts, he said they would be flying at low altitude, 50 meter above the ground level, such is about the height of a 15 storey buildings.

“We have received two special aircraft for now, hopefully two more will be delivered for the survey.

“The aircrafts have special equipment that monitor certain perimeter of the ground and record information and will be transmitted on the computer for interpretation on mineral data available that can be utilised,” he said.

Adegbite said that the survey would commence very soon, as the aircrafts could only operate and get accurate information on dry land or season.

“The consultant of the project will only work as the weather dictates, they will not like to work when rain is still falling.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.