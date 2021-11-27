From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two roads constructed by the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development for the benefit of two agriarian communities in Abia state, have been commissioned and handed over to them.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The two roads which were aimed at providing food security, were commissioned at Amaeke Abam, Arochukwu LGA and Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of the State.

Commissioning and handing over the roads to representatives of the two communities, the Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar said the rural road projects were aimed at ensuring availability and affordability of foods for Nigerians.

The Minister, represented by Mr. Felix Kehis, the South East regional director of federal ministry of agriculture, said the initiative was a nationwide policy in line with President Mohamadu Buhari’s agricultural revolution.

He encouraged the benefiting communities to maintain close contact with Abia State office of the federal ministry of agriculture to enable the federal government to appropriate their needs into fiscal plans.

Abia State director, federal ministry of works, Victor Ihediwa pointed out that the federal government through the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development has commissioned 18 capital projects in Abia State under 2020 federal government appropriations.

Ihediwa listed the projects to include 12.6 km rural/farm roads, two community street lights, provision of agricultural processing units, production equipment and agro chemicals which he said were executed at different federal legislative constituencies of Abia State.

Ihediwa highlighted federal government’s agricultural achievements in Abia to include rehabilitation of the national soil, water and plant laboratory at Umudike which he said, was done under the same appropriation act.

The regent of Ibinaji Amaeke Abam community, Chief Marcus Obe Kalu and President-general, Hon Agwu Igodo who received the roads on behalf of their people, praised the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development for making the project a reality.

They however requested for the completion of the remaining parts of the road to aid rural farmers living inside farm settlements in Ndi Ikwo and Umuhu Ezechi to evacuate their farm produce.

At Uzuakoli, Bende LGA, the asphalted 1.0km road commissioned and handed over to people with the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development promising to do more for them.

Four traditional rulers from Uzuakoli including HRH, Eze Joseph Okorie (Ngwu autonomous community), HRH Eze Uchendu Okorie of Akaekwo autonomous community , HRH Eze Okezie Chijioke, HRH Eze Tony Onyeabor Moses , President-general, Ndubuisi Chijioke, who received the road from the federal government, called for the asphalting of remaining portions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .