The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will commission a 98.8KW solar hybrid mini grid power plant at Kare-Dadin Kowa, in Kebbi State, today.

Kare-Dadin Kowa, is a small riverine community in Argungun Local Government Area of Kebbi State. A total of 565 high grid solar panels have been installed to power homes, businesses, places of worship, schools and health centres.

The solar hybrid mini grid system, will provide clean energy to 483 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings, and will serve over 3,000 inhabitants of Kare-Dadin Kowa. The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has the government mandate to undertake the electrification of unserved and underserved communities. REA, enjoys funding from the Rural Electrification Fund (REF)