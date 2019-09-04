The Federal Government has commissioned the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK). The project was done under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP).

As a result, 55,815 students and 3,077 staff of the school now have access to electricity supply from the university’s 7.1MW solar hybrid power plant.

Under implementation by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) is a Federal Government intervention project focused on developing off-grid dedicated independent power plants, rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean, safe and reliable power to 37 federal universities and 7 affiliated university teaching hospitals.

The BUK commissioning included the launch of 11.41KM of solar-powered streetlights as well as a world-class renewables training centre.

Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, described the project as the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa.

“It is one that as Nigerians, should be very proud of, thanks to the commitment of the Federal Government towards sustainable energy and education,” he said.

“Students and staff of Bayero University, Kano can now experience learning and teaching in a safer, cleaner and more conducive academic environment.”