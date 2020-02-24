Uche Usim, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

The discomfort around poor visibility resulting in frequent flight disruptions and diversions may be oa thing of the past now as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has commissioned its newly installed Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Runway 18 Right, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos as well as Runway 22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In the same vein, a flight commissioning of the newly installed DVOR (Doppler Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Radio Range) in Lagos has successfully been carried out, just as routine flight calibration has also been carried out on Runway 18 Left in Lagos.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said that a Notice to Airmen(NOTAM) has been disseminated accordingly, while calibration of navigational aids in other locations across the country is in progress to ensure all navigational aids in Nigeria that are due for calibration are covered.

According to Akinkuotu, “in spite of initial hitches, it is gratifying to note that Runway 18R in Lagos has been certified for CAT 3 just as Runway 22 in Abuja with the newly acquired calibration aircraft by the Aviation Ministry. Both facilities are now fully operational.” While pledging a timely calibration of navigational facilities going forward, Akinkuotu said the availability of flight calibration aircraft will ensure that NAMA is able to carry out calibration as and when due.