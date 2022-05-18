From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has commissioned a newly built Federal Pay Office (FPO) complex in Kano State bankrolled by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The complex is one of the three new Federal Pay Offices constructed by the OAGF, as two other Federal Pay Offices are located in Enugu, Enugu State and in Jos, Plateau State.

Speaking before commissioning the edifice, the Minister, represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in her Ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi acknowledged that the Treasury, under the leadership of Ahmed Idris as the AGF has witnessed tremendous transformation in terms of infrastructure, professionalism and staff welfare.

She recalled that she has variously been invited to commission projects at the Treasury House including a Fire Sub-Station, staff clinic and an Eye Centre.

She commended the Treasury for the successes recorded in the implementation of the Financial Management Reform Initiatives and expressed the readiness of her Ministry to always assist the Treasury achieve its objective.

The Minister advised staff of the Federal Pay Office, Kano State to make good use of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje said Kano State was delighted that the project was executed in the State.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Finance, Shehu Na-Allah Kura, the Governor expressed the readiness of the Kano State Government to always assist the Federal Government in implementing development-oriented programmes and policies.

Also speaking, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris represented by Mr Sabo Mohammed, pointed out that the commissioning of the Federal Pay Office in Kano State was a significant achievement in the drive by the Treasury to provide comfortable accommodation for staff in the States.

He said the Federal Pay Offices are important components of the OAGF, adding that at present there are thirty-seven Federal Pay Offices in the country, with two located in Lagos State.

The commissioning of the Federal Pay Office in Kano State was attended by officials of the Kano State Government, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Directors in the OAGF.